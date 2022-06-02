Lisbon picked up two wins on the week at a softball tournament after taking an opening game loss to cross town rival Mount Vernon.
Wednesday, May 25The Lions took a 4-0 loss to the Mustangs in their first game of the season.
The Mustangs got off to an early lead, hitting 2 runs in the first inning. They tacked an additional 2 runs in later innings.
Pitcher Ryleigh Allgood took the loss for the Lions, pitching all six innings. She allowed four hits and four runs in the loss, with no errors.
Kali Nelson and Ella Clark were the sole hits for the Lions in the game, with Nelson getting a double and Clark a single.
Mount Vernon got on the boards early in the first with two runs, and by the middle of the sixth inning, they tacked on two more runs.
Saturday, May 28The Lions also nabbed two wins at a tournament Saturday, May 28, at Louisa-Muscatine.
Against Columbus, the Lions won 1-0. The Lions sole run came in the fourth inning, when Ella Clark reached home plate.
Allgood took the win for the Lions, with seven innings pitched. She allowed only three hits in the win.
The Lions bats were on fire in the second game against Louisa=Muscatine, where the Lions rocketed to a 12-0 victory.
Peyton Robinson provided three runs in her four at bats for the Lions, with four hits at every at bat. Kali Nelson added three runs off her single hit in the game. Mia Petersen provided two runs and two hits for the Lions. Ella Clark, Addie Clark, Chloe Clausen and Addy Petersen were the remaining lions who tagged home plate once for the Lions.
Allgood took the win for the Lions, pitching in the 5 inning game. Allgood allowed a single hit in those five innings.