The Lisbon varsity softball team is on top of the Tri-Rivers East standings, and it isn’t even close.

Kali Nelson
Lisbon’s Kali Nelson (No. 19) takes a swing at a pitch last week.

The Lions sit atop the competition with an overall record of 16-1. For perspective, second-place Marquette Catholic has a 4-6 record.

Tuesday, June 7The team traveled to play a doubleheader at Starmont Tuesday, easily batting away the challenge by scores of 17-0 and and 11-0.

Mia Petersen was instrumental in game one, with four hits and three runs batted in.

Mia Petersen
Lisbon’s Mia Petersen (No. 21) gets a hit in play last week.

Ryleigh Allgood was awarded the game one win, pitching for five innings and sending 13 batters back to the dugout.

Addy Petersen collected the game two win, also pitching for five innings and fanning two.

Wednesday, June 8 The Lions hosted Central City the following night for a doubleheader with the visiting Wildcats.

Ryleigh Allgood was awarded the win in a 3-1 game one, pitching seven innings and striking out three batters.

Blair Baltes proved a key factor in the Lions’ second win of the night, chipping in three RBIs in the effort.

Allgood pitched for four innings, and again had three strikeouts.

Saturday, June 12The team claimed a tournament win in Jesup Saturday, first defeating the Cascade Cougars (6-1), and going on to beat Center Point-Urbana in an extra inning (6-4).

Peyton Robinson
Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 7) watches her hit take to the air as she prepares to run the bases in play last week.

Allgood had an especially productive day, pitching a total of 15 innings and striking out 18.

