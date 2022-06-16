Lisbon softballers dominate Tri-Rivers East By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon varsity softball team is on top of the Tri-Rivers East standings, and it isn’t even close. Buy Now Lisbon’s Kali Nelson (No. 19) takes a swing at a pitch last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Lions sit atop the competition with an overall record of 16-1. For perspective, second-place Marquette Catholic has a 4-6 record.Tuesday, June 7The team traveled to play a doubleheader at Starmont Tuesday, easily batting away the challenge by scores of 17-0 and and 11-0.Mia Petersen was instrumental in game one, with four hits and three runs batted in. Buy Now Lisbon’s Mia Petersen (No. 21) gets a hit in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Ryleigh Allgood was awarded the game one win, pitching for five innings and sending 13 batters back to the dugout.Addy Petersen collected the game two win, also pitching for five innings and fanning two.Wednesday, June 8 The Lions hosted Central City the following night for a doubleheader with the visiting Wildcats.Ryleigh Allgood was awarded the win in a 3-1 game one, pitching seven innings and striking out three batters.Blair Baltes proved a key factor in the Lions’ second win of the night, chipping in three RBIs in the effort.Allgood pitched for four innings, and again had three strikeouts.Saturday, June 12The team claimed a tournament win in Jesup Saturday, first defeating the Cascade Cougars (6-1), and going on to beat Center Point-Urbana in an extra inning (6-4). Buy Now Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 7) watches her hit take to the air as she prepares to run the bases in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Allgood had an especially productive day, pitching a total of 15 innings and striking out 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBack in BusinessAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babyLinn County flag retirement heldAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchKickoff offers fair previewSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliSpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersMidland baseball: Scoring at a football clipMount Vernon student graduates at 16Midland baseball: Trying to stay in the fight Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.