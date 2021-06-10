The Lisbon varsity softball squad steamrolled the competition in the second week of the sport, playing six games from June 1 to 5 and winning them all.
The Lions, coached by Bob Bunting, not only won every game, but they averaged over 12 runs per contest, and outscored their opponents by a margin of 75-16.
The onslaught started Tuesday with a doubleheader at Alburnett. The Pirates gave Lisbon the most resistance they would face all week, taking them to extra innings in their second effort.
Lisbon struck first in game one, scoring two runs in the first inning, two more in the fifth and a final run in the seventh.
The Pirates chalked up runs in the fourth and seventh, with the game ending 5-2.
Kali Nelson, a sophomore for the Lions, was key with two hits and an RBI.
Pitcher Ryleigh Allgood, another Lion sophomore, struck out eight on the mound.
The second game was a tighter affair, with the Lions ultimately coming out on top 10-6 after 10 innings.
The teams were locked at six runs apiece after the sixth inning, until Lisbon surged for four runs in the 10th to take the win.
The Lions had 14 hits, with 12 singles and two doubles.
Sophomore Peyton Robinson had three of those hits, scored twice, and produced an RBI.
Gabi Moehlman, another sophomore, had two hits, one run and three RBIs.
Allgood continued her success at the mound, striking out nine with an ERA of 1.40.
Lions sweep
Calamus-WheatlandThursday, the Lions blew past the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors at home in further doubleheader action.
Lisbon handily won the first match 15-5, with senior Stacia Hall offering four hits, three runs, four RBIs and a home run to the effort.
Allgood again returned to the mound, striking out seven.
The second game’s first inning was contentious, ending with the Lions up 4-3.
However, the Warriors would not score again in the game, and Lisbon would go on to win 12-3.
Hall was a key factor for the Lions again, with two hits, one run and three runners batted in.
Allgood reprised her role as winning pitcher, pitching three innings and striking out two.
Lions topple
Saturday opponentsSaturday alone, the Lions outscored their opponents 33-0 over the course of two games.
First on the chopping block were the North Tama Redhawks, who were on the wrong end of a 19-0 Lions performance.
To say the third inning was productive would be understatement. Having already scored five runs in the second inning, Lisbon followed that up with a whopping 14 runs in the third inning.
Nelson served up two hits, two runs, two RBIs, and two doubles, while senior Paige Roos, fresh off the soccer field, provided two hits, two runs, and batted in three.
Allgood collected another in on the mound, pitching three innings and fanning six.
Game two for the Lions was a matchup with the Iowa Valley Tigers, where Lisbon prevailed 14-0.
The Lions combined for 10 hits, split evenly between singles and doubles.
Lisbon scored eight runs in the first and six more in the second, before coasting to victory on the strength of those 14 points.
Robinson was crucial again for the Lions, with two hits, two runs, three RBIs and a double.
Allgood proved a double threat, pitching three innings and striking out three, but also scoring two hits and two RBIs.
With the week’s six wins, the Lions improved to 9-1.