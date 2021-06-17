After 39 years in education, Lisbon School superintendent Pat Hocking will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Hocking will be taking an early retirement package effective July 1, 2022.
The early retirement package was offered following the Wednesday, June 9, school board session following a closed session of the school board. The package is similar to early retirement packages for teachers, offering Hocking 50 percent of his employee’s pay to a health reimbursement account. That account can then be used to pay for health care costs until the account has been spent. Distributions will be made in annual installments in September 2022, 2023 and 2024. Hocking can opt to remain on the school’s insurance policy at his expense until he hits age 65.
In Hocking’s case, his base pay is his salary, plus his sharing agreement portion of his pay, which amounts to $165,955. Hocking meets eligibility standards for early retirement from Lisbon, having served more than nine years continuously at Lisbon and reaching age 55 by his retirement date.
Hocking has been a school superintendent for 28 years. He has served as superintendent for the Lisbon School Board for the past 10 years and as a joint superintendent between Lisbon and Springville for the past seven years.
Hocking accepted the early retirement offer from Lisbon during a closed session session Wednesday, June 9.
“I’ve gotten plenty of accolades from members of the Lisbon School Board, and that I had earned this early retirement,” Hocking said in a phone interview.
Lisbon School Board president David Prasil said that during Hocking’s review with the school board, which was conducted in May, Hocking had indicated he wanted to pursue an early retirement.
“We had to research with legal counsel if that could be allowed, and it is able to be acted on in a different timetable than certified and classified staff, so we decided to move forward,” Prasil said.
Prasil indicated that the Springville School Board and Lisbon School Board will be holding a joint meeting on Wednesday, June 23, in Springville, where the superintendent position will be discussed.
Prasil hopes to continue the sharing agreement for the superintendent between the two districts, and that will be one of the points of discussion at the joint meeting. The boards will also discuss hiring a replacement.
“This all happened quickly, but we made sure it was something we were able to do,” Prasil said.
Part of that discussion will also include a timeframe for moving forward for finding a replacement superintendent, including a date both districts would like a hiring decision to be made in finding Hocking’s replacement to help a new superintendent be brought up to speed for both districts.
Springville School Board president Kate O’Brien-May also expressed appreciation for Hocking’s work.
“We are grateful for Mr. Hocking’s time with the Springville Community School District,” she said.
“Mr. Hocking has done many great things during his time as superintendent and continued to lead us in a positive direction during the global pandemic. We wish Mr. Hocking all the best in his retirement and thank him for his service at Springville.
“At this time we have not had the opportunity to discuss if sharing a superintendent with Lisbon is something we would like to continue, but plan to have these conversations very soon. We are aware of the benefits of sharing a superintendent and want to make sure this is the right fit for us moving forward.”