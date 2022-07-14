Lisbon players topped the Tri Rivers All Conference Baseball and Softball teams this year.

In softball, junior Peyton Robinson was named the most valuable player of the Tri-Rivers Conference East.

On first team, junior pitcher Ryleigh Allgood, junior catcher Blair Blates, infielder Robinson, infielder junior Ella Clark and outfielder Kali Nelson made the team.

Senior Mia Peterson in infield and sophomore Addie Peterson and junior Gabi Moellman in outfield were named to the second team.

Honorable mention went to sophomore Chloe Clausen.

Coach of the year was Bob Bunting from Lisbon.

In baseball, junior Hunter Clark was named most valuable player of the year for Tri-Rivers East conference.

Hunter was also named as pitcher for first team. Junior infieleder Alex Bock and senior outfielder Tyler Scott were also named to the first team.

On second team, senior pitcher Tyson Scott, junior infielder Kaden Caspers, and junior outfielder Dillon Brayton were named to the second team.

Honorable mention went to junior Landon Stolte.

