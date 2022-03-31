The Lisbon Lions boys and girls track and field crews took part in the Tri-Rivers indoor conference championships Friday, March 25, at the University of Dubuque.
The teams, both coached by Casey Baxa, won a combined 12 events, and placed second in 10.
The girls took first in four events, and took second in four more. The boys squad placed first in eight, and second in six.
“It was a great last indoor meet,” said Baxa. “Congratulations to the whole team on great performances all evening.”
For the girls, Addy Happel finished as the Tri-Rivers indoor champion in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.78. Peyton Robinson finished as the runner-up, finishing in 7.83.
The 4x200 relay team of Addy Happel, Ava Czarnecki, Brynn Epperly, and Peyton Robinson finished as the Tri-Rivers indoor champs with a time of 1:53.25.
The 4x400 relay team comprised of Peyton Robinson, Addy Happel, Brynn Epperly, and Addie Clark finished as Tri-Rivers indoor conference champions, coming in with a time of 4:29.95.
Ava Czarnecki finished as the Tri-Rivers indoor champion in the Long Jump with a personal record leap of 16’3”.
Lourdes Mason finished as the Tri-Rivers indoor runner-up in the 1500 meter run with a new personal best time of 4:58.77. Kali Nelson finished eighth at 6:20.06.
Addie Clark finished as the TRC indoor runner-up in the 400 meter run, clocking in at 1:04.55. Gabi Moehlman came in seventh at 1:10.76.
The distance medley relay team of Brynn Epperly, Mia Petersen, Ella Clark, and Lourdes Mason finished runner-ups with a time of 4:37.93.
The 4x800 relay team of Gabi Moehlman, Kali Nelson, Ella Clark, and Blair Baltes finished third with a time of 11:25.35.
Blair Baltes placed seventh in the 800 meter run, at 2:53.62.
Mia Petersen finished seventh in the 200 meter dash, clocking in at 30.31.
On the boys’ side of things, senior Kole Becker snagged several top honors, becoming the TRC indoor champion in the long jump, the 55 meter hurdle, and the 400 meter run.
Becker took the top spot, and earned a ticket to the Drake Relays in April, in the long jump, traveling a distance of 22’9.5”.
The future ISU athlete finished first in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 7.65. The Lions took the rest of the top four spots, as well. Luke Czarnecki finished runner-up at 8.53, Cohen Kamaus was third at 8.61, and Ben Morningstar was right behind with a time of 8.85.
Finally, Becker finished first, and Tri-Rivers Conference champion, in the 400 meter run, clocking in at 51.21. Teammate Kamaus placed fourth at 55.91.
The 4x800 relay team of Cade Siebrecht, Carter Hall, Quincy Happel, and Junior Krob were champs with a time of 8:44.24.
Baylor Speidel finished tops in the 55 meter dash with Will Bennett placing fourth. Speidel clocked in at 6.85, with Bennett a hair behind at 6.91.
The boys distance medley relay team of Kaeden Harrer, Jamien Moore, Carter Hall, and Cade Siebrecht took the top spot as well, finishing in 3:56.23.
Junior Krob finished as Tri-Rivers indoor conference 800 meter champion (2:07.24) and Quincy Happel finished as the runner-up at 2:14.20.
Luke Czarnecki was a champ in the high jump with a leap of 6’2”.
The 4x200 relay team of Will Bennett, Kaeden Harrer, Kaden Caspers, and Baylor Speidel finished as Tri-Rivers indoor runner-ups with a time of 1:37.14.
Quincy Happel was the runner-up in the 1600 meter run, coming in under the five-minute mark at 4:58.38.
Luke Czarnecki finished as the runner-up in the long jump with a 20’3” jump.
Baylor Speidel placed third in the 200 meter dash at 24.42 with Will Bennett finishing seventh at 24.85.
The 4x400 relay team made up of Luke Czarnecki, Carter Hall, Cade Siebrecht, and Junior Krob finished third with a time of 3:47.98.
Landon Stolte finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 41’10.5”. Teammate Jonah Reiling finished next in fifth, with a distance of 41’1.5”.