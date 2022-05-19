The Lisbon varsity track and field teams hosted a state-qualifying meet Thursday, May 12 in the stifling heat, with the boys finishing team champions and the girls finishing runners-up, only two points out of first place.
The two teams “had a great state-qualifying meet with a lot of great performances,” said head coach Casey Baxa.
Lisbon girls qualified nine events for the state track meet. Their schedule for this week’s meets include:
Lourdes Mason will participate in the 3000 meter run Thursday, May 19, at 9:40 a.m.
Addy Happel will participate in the 200 meter dash Thursday, May 19 ,at 10:40 a.m.
The quartet of Gabbi Moehlman, Maeve Krogman, Addie Clark and Mason with alternates Blair Baltes and Kali Nelson will race in the 4x800 meter relay Thursday, May 19, at 11:20 a.m.
Moehlman, Ava Czarnecki, Ella Clark, Mason with alternates Addie Clark and Robinson will race in the distance medley Friday, May 20, at 9 a.m.
The quartet of Happel, Petersen, Addie Clark, Robinson and alternates Epperley and Ava Czarnecki will run in the 4x200 meter relay Friday, May 20, at 10:50 a.m.
The quartet of Happel, Ava Czarnecki, Mia Petersen, Peyton Robinson, and alternates Brynn Epperley and Sophie Jennett will participate in the 4x100 meter relay Friday, May 20, at 12:40 p.m.
The quartet of Moehlmann, Addie Clark, Krogman, Robinson and alternates Addie Peterson and Ella Clark will run in the 4x400 meter relay Friday, May 20, at 1:20 p.m.
Robinson, Ava Czarnecki, Happel and Addie Clark and alternates Petersen and Epperley will race in the 800 sprint medley Saturday, May 2,1 at 9 a.m.
Mason will participate in the 1500 meter run Saturday, May 21, at 2:45 p.m.
Lisbon boys also will have 18 events at the state track meet this week. Their schedule includes:
Kole Becker will participate in the long jump at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19.
The quartet of Quincy Happel, Carter Hall, Junior Krob, Cade Siebrecht with alternates Henry Streuber and Ericson Morris will participate in the 4x800 meter relay Thursday, May 19, at 12:10 p.m.
Will Bennett will be running in the 200 meter dash Thursday, May 19, at 11 a.m.
Baylor Speidel and Bennett will be participating in the boys’ 100 meter dash Thursday, May 19, at 1:05 p.m.
Becker will be participating in the boys’ 400 meter dash Thursday, May 19, at 1:40 p.m.
The quartet of Cohen Kamaus, Streuber, Ben Morningstar and Luke Czarnecki with alternates Becker and Gage Holub will race in the boys 4 x 110 meter hurdles Thursday, May 19, at 2 p.m.
Luke Czarnecki will participate in the boys high jump at 9 a.m. Friday, May 20.
Becker and Morningstar will participate in the 110 shuttle hurdle relay Friday, May 20, at 9:40 a.m.
The quartet of Will Bennett, Kaden Harrer, Jamien Moore and Speidel will participate in the boys 4x200 meter relay Friday, May 20, at 10:20 a.m.
Becker will participate in the 400 meter hurdles Friday, May 20, at 11:20 a.m.
The quartet of Caspers, Boots, Happel and Siebrecht with alternates of Speidel and Krob will race in the boys distance medley Friday, May 20, at 12:10 p.m.
The quartet of Bennett, Harrer, Moore and Speidel (with alternates Tiernan Boots and Kaden Caspers) will participate in the boys 4 x 100 meter relay Friday, May 20, at 1 p.m.
The quartet of Kamaus, Happel, Hall, Siebrecht (with alternates Dakota Clark and Gavin Wollum) will participate in the 4 x 400 meter Friday, May 20, at 2:10 p.m.
The quartet of Caspers, Harrer, Speidel, Kamaus (with alternates Becker and Boots) will race in the boys 800 sprint medley Saturday, May 21, at 9:50 a.m.
Siebrecht and Krob will be participating in the boys’ 800 meter run Saturday, May 21, at 11:10 a.m.