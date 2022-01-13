Christina Eicher, city clerk/treasurer for the City of Lisbon has been awarded the prestigious designation of “Iowa Certified Municipal Finance Officer” from the Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association (IMFOA) for achieving its high educational, experience and service requirements.
Eicher joins municipal officers in the State of Iowa who currently hold the designation of “Iowa Certified Municipal Finance Officer.”
The Iowa Certification for Municipal Professional Program of the IMFOA was launched in 2005. The program aids municipal clerks, deputy clerks, and finance officers in improving job performance and recognizes the professionalization of the Municipal Professionals Office. Completion of the Iowa State University institute on basic government and professional curriculum or a baccalaureate degree in public administration or related field, responsible experience in local government, and participation in conferences, meetings, and educational seminars are required to earn this prestigious Iowa Certified Municipal Finance Officer designation.
The Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association in conjunction with the Iowa State University Office of State and Local Government Programs and in partnership with the Iowa League of Cities sponsors the Iowa Municipal Officials Certification Program. The mission is to insure educational commitment to establish and maintain competent administration for city government in Iowa.