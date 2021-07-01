The Lisbon United Methodist Church hosted a worship service in the Lisbon City Park on Sunday, June 27.
Rev. Joshua Swaim of Lisbon United Methodist Church said that the service came about because of prayers of some of their parishioners to reach out to the community in a different way.
“It’s something we’ve never tried before, and we’re seeing how we’re able to take that worship into new and different spaces,” Swaim said.
Swaim said that the church is looking to host worships in some other areas of the community in the future.
The congregation is also getting ready for Vacation Bible School, which will be running July 11 through July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
VBS will be open to youth preschool through fifth grade and registration forms can be picked up at the church.