The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team hosted the Alburnett Pirates Thursday, Sept. 1, winning in three straight matches by scores of 25-8, 25-15, and 25-21.

Lisbon VB Peyton Robinson
Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 11) taps the ball over the net in play earlier this season.

The wins placed the Lions at 7-1 overall, while the Pirates walked the plank to a 1-11 record.

Lisbon VB Ava Czarnecki
Lisbon’s Ava Czarnecki (No. 8) prepares to serve in play earlier this season.

