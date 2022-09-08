Lisbon volleyball crew sweep Alburnett By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team hosted the Alburnett Pirates Thursday, Sept. 1, winning in three straight matches by scores of 25-8, 25-15, and 25-21. Buy Now Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 11) taps the ball over the net in play earlier this season. --Sun file photo The wins placed the Lions at 7-1 overall, while the Pirates walked the plank to a 1-11 record. Buy Now Lisbon’s Ava Czarnecki (No. 8) prepares to serve in play earlier this season. --Sun file photo Alburnett last defeated Lisbon in 2016. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSheriff’s office provides first day escortAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2Over The Moon is out of this worldMidland football: Check another one off the bucket listBond vote loomsCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeAnamosa volleyball: Bringing the heatFinal delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresMount Vernon new teachers 2022Martins honored as Good Farm Neighbors ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.