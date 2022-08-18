The Lisbon volleyball squad has high hopes.

The 2021 Lions ended their season with a 36-7 record, and they enter the ‘22 season with, in the words of head coach Lance Kamaus, “virtually our entire roster intact.”

Lisbon’s Blair Baltes and Alissa Gaiser defend against a ball at the net.

