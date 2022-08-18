The Lisbon volleyball squad has high hopes.
The 2021 Lions ended their season with a 36-7 record, and they enter the ‘22 season with, in the words of head coach Lance Kamaus, “virtually our entire roster intact.”
This includes returning all seven starters from the previous year’s team. Peyton Robinson is, without question, one of the team’s eight returning letterwinners and an obvious standout.
Robinson’s honors include going All Conference and All District three times, Conference Player of the Year, as well as 2nd Team All State in Class 1A in 2021.
That being the case, “expectations are high for the 2022 season,” Kamaus said.
The Lions are seeking their sixth straight Tri-Rivers Conference Eastern Division championship (an annual tradition since 2017), and second Tri-Rivers Conference Tournament championship dating back to that year.
Kali Nelson is the team’s other returning All State selection. Nelson is also decorated by honors such as making the All Conference team twice, and twice making the All District team.
Ella Clark returns as a player twice named to the All Conference team. The Lions will also be boosted by Ava Czarnecki, who has once been named to both the All Conference and All District teams, and Addy Happel, returning from being named All Conference.
Other starters returning to the team include Blair Baltes and Jaime McFarlane. Alissa Gaiser is a returning letterwinner. Promising newcomers to the squad, Kamaus noted, include Kaitlynn Hasselbusch and Karlee Luneckas.
“Practices have gone well for all players in grades 9-12,” said Kamaus. “I have been impressed with the work ethic and coachability of all of the kids.”
With all of the returning talent, and promising early practices, Coach Kamaus is feeling optimistic.
“We’re looking forward to seeing where the season takes us,” he said.
