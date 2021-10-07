Lisbon volleyball fourth in 1A By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team improved their record to an impressive 25-5 with matches last Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, as the regular season begins to wind down.Tuesday, Sept. 28Lion action kicked off Tuesday in Lisbon as the team hosted the 2-26 Midland Eagles, winning in three straight sets.The Lions never allowed their opponents more than 11 points, sweeping the Eagles 25-11, 25-8, and 25-11.Thursday, Sept. 30 Play resumed Thursday, as the Lions traveled to 7-16 Calamus-Wheatland Warriors.Lisbon took the night in three sets of 25-13, 25-11, and 25-13.Saturday, Oct. 2Lisbon wrapped up its week at Northeast Community School at the Northeast Invitational Saturday.The team came in second, losing in the championship match to the Davenport Assumption Knights.Head coach Lance Kamaus was happy with the way his team performed, and happy he was able to let each player on the team get some experience.“Throughout the day, we did what we needed to do,” he said.The team started with defeating the Durant Wildcats in two sets, 22-20 and 21-15. The Wildcats, said Kamaus, are “much better than their record indicates.”The Lions swatted away challenges from the Camanche Storm and Marquette Catholic, beating both teams 2-0 and allowing their opponents no more than 11 points in a set.The Maquoketa Cardinals put up more of a fight, and the Lions beat them in three sets 21-18, 19-21, and 15-8.Lisbon met the 3A Northeast Rebels in the semi-finals, but they won in two sets 21-8 and 21-13.“We really handled them,” Kamaus said.In the championship rounds, the Lions clashed with the Assumption Knights, who are second place in 3A, and the Knights defeated them in two sets of 10-21 and 22-24.“We were a little tentative, we just weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be against a team of that caliber,” said Kamaus of the first set.“The second set was just a phenomenal effort by our kids,” he said, noting that the Knights would be “the toughest team we’ll play all year.”The Lions ended their week 28-5, and fourth place in 1A. They would play Tuesday night and Thursday night this week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentSpringville football: Saving the best for lastShelter unveils phase one of dog parkJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014Founder of Every Student, Any School seeks board seatMidland football: Staying business as usualCandidate list set for Nov. 2 city and school board electionsAnamosa football: Plenty still to play for Images Videos