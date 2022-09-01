The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team exited their first week of the new season at 6-1.

Lisbon’s Jaime McFarlane (No. 9) tries to defend against a volley over the net at play at home last week.

The action kicked off in the Lion’s Den last Tuesday, Aug. 23, with the Lisbon Invite. The Lions hosted the Central Elkador Warriors, the Clayton Ridge Eagles, the Alburnett Pirates, and the Buccaneers of East Buchanan, going 4-0.

Lisbon’s Ella Clark (No. 3) spikes the ball over the net at Lisbon in play last week.

