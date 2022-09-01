The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team exited their first week of the new season at 6-1.
The action kicked off in the Lion’s Den last Tuesday, Aug. 23, with the Lisbon Invite. The Lions hosted the Central Elkador Warriors, the Clayton Ridge Eagles, the Alburnett Pirates, and the Buccaneers of East Buchanan, going 4-0.
Two nights later, the Lions went 2-1 at the Denver Quad in Denver.
“We passed extraordinarily well,” reflected head coach Lance Kamaus.
The highlight, Kamaus said, was junior Addy Happel going 51-54 in serve receive over the week’s seven matches.
“We were able to run our offense at a very efficient pace as a result, and consistently put pressure on our opponents to defend our attacks,” said Kamaus.
Tuesday, Aug. 23The Lions roared out to a dominating lead, with matches of 25-1 and 25-10 against Central Elkader.
Kali Nelson had 22 assists in the meet, and led the Lions in service aces with 4.5.
Peyton Robinson had 4 kills and 5 digs in the match.
Lisbon continued the domination with scores of 25-11 and 25-9 against Clayton Ridge.
In match 3, Lisbon also pounded past Alburnett with scores of 25-7 and 25-9.
In the final match of the evening, Lisbon won against East Buchanan with scores of 25-15 and 25-12.
Thursday, Aug. 25 The squad traveled to the Cyclone Center in Denver, Iowa after going 4-0 two nights before, finishing 2-1 in what Coach Kamaus called “probably the most competitive quad we have ever participated in.”
Lisbon fended off their first two challengers before falling to the returning state semifinalists Denver Cyclones.
“It was truly high quality volleyball, and as coaches we were very proud of the effort we displayed,” Kamaus said.