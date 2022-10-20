Lisbon volleyball wins conference tourney By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lisbon volleyball squad won all five contests they played last week in the two-day Tri-Rivers Conference tournament, making it 16 straight wins for the 35-2 Lions.Thursday, Oct. 13 Buy Now Lisbon player Ava Czarnecki (No. 8) blocks a spike attempt at the net. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The first day of the tournament was played on Lisbon’s home court, and was the eastern division only.The Lions took wins against Midland Eagles 21-5 and 21-7, Prince of Peace 21-11 and 21-6,Saturday, Oct. 15 Buy Now Lisbon’s Jaime McFarlane (No. 9) tries to defend the ball from a spike at play at home last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Lions advanced in the tourney to Central City, where four teams from each Tri-Rivers division faced off in bracket play, and Lisbon seized the day.The Lions swept past the North Linn Lynx 25-18, 25-11 and pounded past the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings 27-25 and 25-23. Buy Now Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 11) spikes the ball over the net. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Lions also beat the Springville Orioles 25-22 and 25-16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorth Linn welcomes new principalFamily turns farmland to meadow pollinator habitatA part of the Boom: Wethington enjoying being a marching HawkeyeAnamosa cross country: New to the elite crowdDOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUNDr. Sara J. IrelandAnamosa football: Say it ain't soHalloween activity times set for MV, LisbonAnamosa volleyball - Class 3A regional quarterfinal: Finishing where it startedTHE PIRATES AND LYNX ARE YOUR 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.