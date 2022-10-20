The Lisbon volleyball squad won all five contests they played last week in the two-day Tri-Rivers Conference tournament, making it 16 straight wins for the 35-2 Lions.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Lisbon VB 2 Ava Czarnecki


Lisbon player Ava Czarnecki (No. 8) blocks a spike attempt at the net.
Lisbon VB 1 Jaime McFarlane


Lisbon’s Jaime McFarlane (No. 9) tries to defend the ball from a spike at play at home last week.
Lisbon VB No. 4 Peyton Robinson


Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 11) spikes the ball over the net.

