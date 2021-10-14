Lisbon VB Czarnecki
Lisbon’s Ava Czarnecki (No. 8) spikes the ball over the hand of some defenders in play last week.

 Trent Bowman | Staff photo

The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team is riding high.

Lisbon VB Sophie Jennett
Lisbon’s Sophie Jennett (No. 4) serves the ball in play Tuesday, Oct. 5.

For the fifth consecutive year, the girls have clinched the conference championship.

“We were pleased, obviously,” said head coach Lance Kamaus. “That’s always a goal, and we were happy to be able to grab that.”

The team beat Easton Valley and Cedar Valley Christian last Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Lisbon VB Krogmann Robinson
Lisbon’s Alissa Gaiser (No. 1) and Peyton Robinson (No. 11) defend against a ball at the net Tuesday.

First up was a home game, with the Lions hosting the Easton Valley River Hawks.

Lisbon beat the 14-5 team in three straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-19, and 25-15.

“Easton Valley’s a good team,” Kamaus acknowledged. “They’ve beaten a couple of ranked teams this year.”

The Lions boss was pleased with his team’s response to their guests.

“The kids played well. I thought they responded,” he said.

“Easton Valley plays really good defense.”

Lisbon VB Robinson Jennett
Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 11) serves the ball and Lisbon’s Sophie Jennett watches as the play develops.

Thursday, Oct. 7 The Lions continued their roll two nights later against Cedar Valley Christian in a unique setting.

The visiting Lisbon team won 3-1 with sets of 18-25, 25-8, 25-22, and 25-18.

Lisbon VB Baltes Gaiser
Lisbon’s Blair Baltes and Alissa Gaiser defend against a ball at the net.

“It was a unique environment to play in,” Kamaus said of Isaac Newton Christian Academy. “It’s kind of a smaller gym.”

What the venue lacked in size it made up for in volume.

“It was the loudest crowd we’ve had all year by far. It’s so compacted in there, and it was their homecoming,” said Kamaus.

The host team “played super well the first set,” he added.

The second set went the opposite way for the Huskies, who were down 23-4 before cutting it down to 25-8.

The third set was a competitive one, Kamaus indicated, saying, “It got tight at the end.” The two teams were tied at 19 at one time, before the Lions began to pull way for a 25-22 win.

“The fourth set we kind of controlled from start to finish,” the coach said.

“I think if you asked the kids, to a person, we did not play as well that night,” said Kamaus.

The win improved Lisbon’s record to 30-5 as they head into Thursday night’s Lions-hosted conference tournament. If the team wins, they will advance to play again on Saturday.

The first game begins at 5:00 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to this week,” Kamaus said.

