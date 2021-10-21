Lisbon volleyballers runners-up in TRC tourney By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon varsity volleyball team improved to 34-6 last week as they participated in Tri-River Conference pool play Thursday and finished runner-up at the Tri-River Conference Tournament Saturday. Buy Now Lisbon’s Ava Czarnecki (No. 8) nudges the ball over the net in play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Thursday, Oct. 14The Lions entered pool play with a 2-0 sweep of the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors, winning in sets of 21-10 and 21-15.Lisbon then beat the Cedar Valley Christian Huskies 2-0, as well, with sets of 21-18 and a commanding 21-7.Saturday, Oct. 16The Lions finished runners-up in the Tri-River Conference Tournament, fending off challenges from East Buchanan and Starmont, but falling in two sets to the Springville Orioles.Lisbon overpowered the East Buchanan Buccaneers 2-0 with scores of 25-21 and 25-13. Buy Now Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 11) returns a volley over the net in play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Starmont Stars played the Lions tight, but the Lions still came out on top in two sets at 27-25 and 25-21.The two wins advanced the Lions to the championship round, where they lost in two straight sets to the 30-4 Springville Orioles 21-25 and 15-25, making the Orioles the champions of the tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDistrict 4 incumbent seeks to defend seatA challenger for the District 3 seatThe changing corners of First StreetSpringville volleyball: Conference champions, againSpringville football: Just can't stop Luke MensterNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentLisbon City Council candidate questionnairesA desire to further improve public education in the districtOIF/OEF Navy vet mounts write-in campaign for Oxford mayorMount Vernon City Council candidates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.