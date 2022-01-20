Members of the Lisbon National Honor Society recently concluded a winter accessories drive. Members of the group pictured include (front, from left) Payton Robinson, Grace Kern, Kali Nelson, Blair Baltes, Jenna Woodward, (second, from left) Mia Petersen, Ella Clark, Riley Boots, (third row, from left) Brandon Paez, Jaime McFarlane, Alissa Gaiser, Bree Taylor, Maria McAlexander, Teagan Wahlstrom, Samarah Cooley, (back, from left) Henry Streuber, Alex Bock, Cohen Kamaus, and Will Bennett.
Lisbon High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society completed their yearly winter accessories drive just before the holidays.
The group were able to collect numerous hats, gloves, mittens, and other winter gear. Donations this year were used to replenish nurse Julie Light’s supply of extra winter gear she distributes to students at Lisbon, which was running dangerously low, especially with hand coverings.
The remainder of the supplies were donated to the Southeast Linn Community Center to keep Lisbon citizens warm. Lisbon’s NHS chapter also participated in the Adopt-a-Family program and purchased Christmas gifts for a local family in need. Next, the group will visit elementary classrooms to present their original lessons on physical health and emotional safety.