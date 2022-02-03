The Lisbon Lions varsity wrestling squad fell to No. 1-ranked rivals Don Bosco last Thursday before bouncing back and taking the top spot at the Lion-hosted Tri-Rivers Conference Tournament.
Thursday, Jan. 27The Lions lost Thursday at No. 1-rated Don Bosco by a nine-point margin of 38-29.
“We won some key matches but fell a little short,” said long-time Lions coach Brad Smith.
“They have a really solid team — we lost a few matches we shouldn’t have that could have been the difference.”
Smith wasn’t deterred, and was already looking ahead.
“We will see them again at State Duals. They are ranked No. 1 for a reason, but we are right there with them,” the coach said.
Earning wins against Don Bosco were Brandon Paez (120), Quincy Happel (126), Cade Siebrecht (138), Lincoln Holub (152), Max Kohl (182), Wyatt Smith (285).
Saturday, Jan. 29The Lions went on to take the top spot at the Tri-Rivers Conference Tournament Saturday in Lisbon with 216.5 points.
Lisbon produced conference champs in Brandon Paez (120), Quincy Happel (126), Lincoln Holub (152), Max Kohl (170), and Wyatt Smith (285). Smith won by pinning the No. 3 ranked wrestler in the state — Cody Fox of East Buchanan — during the finals.
“We had a really good final round — it was a battle between us and Alburnett, but we ended up winning by 21.5 points,” recalled Coach Smith.