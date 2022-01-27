As the regular wrestling season begins the wind down, the Lisbon Lions varsity squad continues to find success, as they last week became 15-0 in duals as they prepare to chart their way through the postseason.
Thursday, Jan. 20A Lisbon-hosted dual with East Buchanan and Maquoketa Valley doubled as senior night.
Quincy Happel, Cade Siebrecht, Lincoln Holub, Max Kohl, Jamien Moore, and Sophie Jennett, the team’s manager for the last four seasons were honored, along with their parents.
“Between our five senior wrestlers, they have won 640 matches,” said Lions head coach Brad Smith.
“I have to admit they are the best group of seniors I have had the opportunity to coach. They will be missed.”
For Lisbon, wrestlers Wesley Sadler (106), Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Indy Harbaugh (145), Max Kohl (182), Jamien Moore (195) wrestled to a victory over East Buchanan.
Lucas Capron (113), Brandon Paez (120) Cade Siebrecht (138) and Indy Ferguson (220) won by forfeit in that matchup.
Against Maquoketa Valley, Happel, Sadler, Siebrrecht, Krob, and Jonah Reiling (285) got wins in grappling against Maquoketa Valley. Capron, Paez, Boots, Harbaugh, Kohl, Jacob Walerius (182), and Moore got wins via forfeit.
Saturday, Jan. 22 Saturday the team traveled to Clinton for the Bob Lueders Tournament, where they were kept out of first place by Linn-Mar.
The Lions took second, and Coach Smith said the team “fell a little short.”
“We had some great individual matches, but a few of our wrestlers didn’t have their best day,” he said.
“There were several outstanding individuals there from other schools and states that we have never seen before. We were right there to win the tournament, but fell a little short.
“There were great performances by our two champions, Brandon Paez and Cade Siebrecht. Quincy Happpel and Wyatt Smith wrestled well as well, but fell short in the finals,” said Smith.
Tiernan Boots earned a third place finish.
Indy Ferguson earned a fourth place finish.
Sadler, Kohl, and Holub earned fifth place finishes.