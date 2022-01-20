The Lisbon Lions varsity wrestling squad chalked up two more dual wins Thursday at home, but found themselves two wrestlers short Saturday at Solon, coming in third place at the Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational.
Thursday, Jan. 13 The Lions hosted Alburnett and Starmont Thursday in dual action, beating Starmont 72-6 and Alburnett 51-35.
“We wrestled well in both duals,” noted Lisbon head coach Brad Smith.
The win put the Lions at 13-0 in duals.
Earning wins in the dual against Starmont were Wesley Sadler (106), Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Cade Siebrecht (138), Indy Harbaugh (145), Lincoln Holub (152), Junior Krob (160), Jacob Walerius (170), Max Kohl (182), Jamien Moore (195), Indy Ferguson (220) and Wyatt Smith (285).
Happel, Siebrecht, Holub, Krob, Kohl, Moore, Ferguson and Smith also picked up wins against Alburnett.
Saturday, Jan. 15The Lions were in Solon Saturday morning for the Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational, and they came in third place.
Waverly-Shell Rock took the top spot at 324, with North Scott coming in second at 207. Third place Lisbon had 184.
“We had two of our varsity wrestlers out of the line-up so we weren’t at full strength, however, we wrestled pretty well,” said Coach Smith.
Smith noted he was “really impressed” with Quincy Happel in the 126-pound category, and 170-pound contender Max Kohl.
“It was the first time Max has been down there, and he had the toughest bracket in the tournament,” Smith said.
“We had really great competition in the finals.”
Happel earned his 150th wrestling career win at Solon.
Happel and Kohl earned a first place finish at the tournament.
Boots, Harbaugh and Siebrecht placed second, and Smith had a third place finish.