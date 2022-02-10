Lisbon wrestlers qualify 11 for Districts By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht grapples with Ty Moore at regionals Saturday, Feb. 5. Siebrecht won the match with a pin. --Contributed photo by Carolyn Kilburg Buy Now Lincoln Holub wrestles against Joshua Osborn in the 152 pound division. Holub won by pin in the matchup. --Contributed photo by Carolyn Kilburg Buy Now Tiernan Boots grapples with Carlos Venezuela in the 138 pound division. Boots went on to win the match, 11-8. --Contributed photo by Carolyn Kilburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon Lions varsity wrestling squad qualified 11 wrestlers for Districts Saturday in sectional action at English Valley, with seven champions and four second-place finishers.The Lions also came out on top in team scores with 252.50. Second place Regina was nearly 100 points behind at 159.0.“We lost a few in the finals that we should have won,” said Lisbon head coach Brad Smith.Overall, Smith noted, it was a good team performance, “but we have some work to do before Districts.”Placing first for Lisbon at the meet were Brandon Paez (120), Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Cade Siebrecht (138), Lincoln Holub (152), Max Kohl (170), and Wyatt Smith (285).Placing second for Lisbon was Indy Harbaugh (145), Wesley Sadler (106), Jamien Moore (182) and Indy Ferguson (195).Placing third was Junior Krob (160). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesByers encourages people to heed heart warnings: Hospital veteran hopes sharing her experience can help communitySpringville girls basketball: A long time comingMidland wrestling: Sending three to districtsAnamosa boys wrestling: Getting their state shotATV/UTV bill gaining tractionVinton native running for Republican primary for Senate District 42Recreation and Relaxation: Pickleball trend growing nationally, locallyAnamosa boys basketball: Overcoming numerous challengesOld Dubuque Road plans approvedNorth Liberty Leader to cease publication Images Videos