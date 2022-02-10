The Lisbon Lions varsity wrestling squad qualified 11 wrestlers for Districts Saturday in sectional action at English Valley, with seven champions and four second-place finishers.

The Lions also came out on top in team scores with 252.50. Second place Regina was nearly 100 points behind at 159.0.

“We lost a few in the finals that we should have won,” said Lisbon head coach Brad Smith.

Overall, Smith noted, it was a good team performance, “but we have some work to do before Districts.”

Placing first for Lisbon at the meet were Brandon Paez (120), Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Cade Siebrecht (138), Lincoln Holub (152), Max Kohl (170), and Wyatt Smith (285).

Placing second for Lisbon was Indy Harbaugh (145), Wesley Sadler (106), Jamien Moore (182) and Indy Ferguson (195).

Placing third was Junior Krob (160).

