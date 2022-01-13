The Lisbon Lions varsity wrestling squad had a busy week, according to longtime head coach Brad Smith, but they came out on top of every challenge they faced.
“Our wrestlers wrestled tough all week, and I was impressed with their efforts,” Smith said.
“We need to work on some technical situations, but overall, we see improvement on all of our wrestlers every week.”
Tuesday, Jan. 4 The Lions hosted — and won — their first home dual Tuesday, Jan. 4, winning 42-29 over Davenport Assumption. The visiting team currently sits at number four in 2A.
Taking wins for the Lions included Wesley Sadler (106), Brandon Paez (120), Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Cade Siebrecht (138), Lincoln Holub (152), Max Kohl (182), Jamien Moore (195) and Wyatt Smith (285).
Thursday, Jan. 6Lisbon took on two duals Thursday at Central City, facing off against the host team and North Linn. The Lions took home two victories.
It was all Lisbon against Central City, with Lincoln Holub (152) and Wesley Sadler (106) wrestling for the wins. The remaining Lisbon squad earned points due to not having competitors at their weight class.
Against North Linn, Junior Krob and Indy Ferguson got wrestling wins against North Linn competitors.
Saturday, Jan. 8The 55th Annual Tripoli Invitational was the week’s final challenge. The Lions took home first place with 219.5 points.
“We were consistent all day and beat one of the top teams in Nashua Plainfield by 51 points,” said Coach Smith.
Indy Ferguson, Quincy Happel, Indy Harbaugh, Max Kohl, Lincoln Holub, Cade Siebrecht and Wyatt Smith had first place finishes for the Lions.
Brandon Paez had a second place finish for the Lions.
Jamien Moore and Wesley Sadler had third place finishes for Lisbon as well.