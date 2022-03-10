Lisbon wrestling coach looks back, ahead By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Mar 10, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisbon varsity wrestling coach Brad Smith is already thinking about next season, with the dust not even fully settled on the 2021-22 season. Buy Now Lisbon’s Brandon Paez grapples with an opponent earlier in the season. --Sun file photo “I’ve been doing this a while,” he said, laughing.“Forty-four years and counting. I’ll be back next year. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be coaching. I still love what I’m doing, and I enjoy working with the kids.“So, if you still like what you’re doing,” said Smith, “why retire?”Smith’s famously-strong 1A program finished the season with an 18-2 overall record, with both losses coming to longtime rivals Don Bosco, and Smith said, “pretty close duals.”One loss came during the regular season, with the other in the state dual finals.In the end, said Smith, “We wrestled about as well as we could have.” Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Jackson Jaspers and Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht wrestle in the 145 divsion earlier in the season. --Sun file photo “Don Bosco’s got a lot of respect for our program, and vice versa. They make us better, and we make them better,” the coach said.Brandon Paez and Cade Siebrecht (at 120 and 138 pounds, respectively) became the eighth and ninth two-time state champions in Lisbon history.Ten of the team’s wrestlers ended the season with over 30 wins. Six of the 10 had more than 40 wins.“That’s pretty impressive,” Smith said.Looking ahead, the Lions will lose four seniors — Max Kohl, Cade Siebrecht, Lincoln Holub, and Quincy Happel — but will return five wrestlers with state experience.“The cupboards aren’t bare,” said Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrincks to resignSpringville girls basketball: 'This never gets old'‘This cannot happen again:’ McFarland family pushes for new legislation to improve safety at Iowa prisonsMidland exploring four day student calendarSpringville boys basketball: Constantly climbing the mountainSpringville girls basketball - Class 1A state tournament: Knowing each other too wellElectric snowmobile creates buzzTaste: New bakery opens doors in Mount VernonAnamosa boys basketball - Class 3A substate semi-final: Too many turnoversWilliams family makes donations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.