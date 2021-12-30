The Lisbon Lions wrestling program fended off home team Mount Vernon and Wilton Mon. Dec. 20.
The Lions came out on top against Mount Vernon 41-33, and Wilton 55-20.
The wins positioned the Lions at 8-0 in duals.
“We wrestled pretty well overall, considering we haven’t had a practice together as a team since last Wednesday, the 15th, because of team illness,” said longtime Lions coach Brad Smith. “We had to drop out of the Battle of Waterloo the 17th and 18th because of illness.”
Smith conceded that his team wasn’t “100 percent” Monday night, but “Mount Vernon came ready to wrestle and gave us a battle. There were a couple of matches we lost that could have gone the other way.”
The coach commended Brandon Paez, who achieved his 100th career win against Wilton at 120 pounds, Quincy Happel at 126, and Tiernan Boots, all of whom Smith said “sealed the deal for us as all three recorded falls in the final three matches.”
Mount Vernon had wins from Gavin Plathe (138), Henry Ryan (152), Jackson Hird (160), Clark Youngreen (220), Klayten Perreault (106) and Jake Haugse (113).
Against Wilton, Mount Vernon had wins from Croix Shebetka (132), Jackson Jaspers (138), Henry Ryan, Hird, Ryder Bunch (182), Zatyk Holub (195), Younggreen and Trystin Lashley (285).
Lisbon had wins against Wilton from Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Indy Harbaugh (145), Junior Krob (152), Lincoln Holub (160), Max Kohl (182), Jamien Moore (195), Wyatt Smith (285), Wesley Sadler (106( and Paez.