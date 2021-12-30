The Lisbon Lions wrestling program fended off home team Mount Vernon and Wilton Mon. Dec. 20.

MV Lisbon wrestling Jackson Hird vs. Junior Krob
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Jackson Hird and Lisbon’s Junior Krob wrestle at the 160 division at last week’s Mount Vernon tournament. Hird earned the win via fall.

The Lions came out on top against Mount Vernon 41-33, and Wilton 55-20.

The wins positioned the Lions at 8-0 in duals.

LIs MV Wrestling Jackson Jaspers vs. Cade Siebrecht
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Jackson Jaspers and Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht wrestle in the 145 divsion. Siebrecht pulled off the win via decision.

“We wrestled pretty well overall, considering we haven’t had a practice together as a team since last Wednesday, the 15th, because of team illness,” said longtime Lions coach Brad Smith. “We had to drop out of the Battle of Waterloo the 17th and 18th because of illness.”

Smith conceded that his team wasn’t “100 percent” Monday night, but “Mount Vernon came ready to wrestle and gave us a battle. There were a couple of matches we lost that could have gone the other way.”

LIS MV Wrestling Watson Krob vs. Max Kohl
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s Watson Krob gets taken to the mat by Lisbon’s Max Kohl in the 182 division at Mount Vernon’s tournament. Kohl earned the win by fall.

The coach commended Brandon Paez, who achieved his 100th career win against Wilton at 120 pounds, Quincy Happel at 126, and Tiernan Boots, all of whom Smith said “sealed the deal for us as all three recorded falls in the final three matches.”

LIS MV Wrestling Lincoln Holub vs. Ryder bunch
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Lincoln Holub looks to take Mount Vernon’s Ryder Bunch to the mat. Holub took the win via major decision in the match.

Mount Vernon had wins from Gavin Plathe (138), Henry Ryan (152), Jackson Hird (160), Clark Youngreen (220), Klayten Perreault (106) and Jake Haugse (113).

Against Wilton, Mount Vernon had wins from Croix Shebetka (132), Jackson Jaspers (138), Henry Ryan, Hird, Ryder Bunch (182), Zatyk Holub (195), Younggreen and Trystin Lashley (285).

Lisbon had wins against Wilton from Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Indy Harbaugh (145), Junior Krob (152), Lincoln Holub (160), Max Kohl (182), Jamien Moore (195), Wyatt Smith (285), Wesley Sadler (106( and Paez.

Recommended for you