The Lisbon Lions varsity wrestling squad defeated New London Tuesday, Feb. 8 at home, advancing the team to the State Duals this week in Des Moines.
The team headed to Wapello Saturday to compete in districts, where they took the top spot by nearly 100 points over second place New London. Fifteen teams competed in all.
The Lions, who were district champions, advanced 10 of 11 wrestlers to the individual state tournament. Five wrestlers were crowned champs, and the team won all three wrestle backs.
“We wrestled as well as we could have,” said Lions coach Brad Smith. “Taking 10 wrestlers to Des Moines gives us the opportunity to be in the hunt for a State title.
“Our wrestlers have consistently improved the past few weeks and I feel we are peaking at the right time. We are also excited for our team to compete at the State Dual Championships. There is no team that has worked harder than us, so it’s time for paybacks,” Smith said.
The Lions would compete as a team at the duals at 9 a.m. Wednesday and the ten that qualified for individual wrestling will wrestle at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The ten that qualified for state are Brandon Paez (120), Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Cade Siebrecht (138), Indy Harbaugh (145), Lincoln Holub 152), Max Kohl (170), Jamien Moore (182), Indy Ferguson (195) and Wyatt Smith (285).