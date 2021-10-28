First Federated Church in Lisbon will hold its last service this Sunday, Oct. 31. The church, which has been around for the last 100 years, has met financial difficulties remaining open with its declining congregation size.
According to George Owens, the church has found itself in a situation faced by many smaller churches in the United States – it is unable to afford to stay open.
“Ironically, it was financial issues that led to the founding of First Federated Church,” Owens wrote. “Our building was built by The United Brethren Church in Christ in 1880. At the time, a sister church was built in Cedar Rapids (it burned in the 1960s) and Western College was north of Shueyville.”
The United Brethren in Christ Church was first dedicated in Lisbon in January 1881.
Around the turn of the century, Western College merged with another college further west in Iowa, which impacted the faculty and staff of those attending the Lisbon church. By 1920, the church could no longer afford a pastor.
Grace Reformed Church found themselves in a similar position and both churches dropped denominational ties, and formed a federation to hire a pastor.
In 1921, First Federated Church began holding services in the United Brethren Church in Christ Building in Lisbon.
Over the years, First Federated has seen some changes. In 1935, when the local Evangelical Church closed its doors, the church saw members from that church start attending services. In 1940, the church supported foreign missions. In 1941, the basement was excavated and a kitchen, bathrooms and a multi-purpose hall were constructed in that space.
In the mid 1940s, Christian Service Brigade troop No. 166 began meeting.
“Maybe some members remember playing ‘blackout’ or ‘catch that flash’ among the support poles in the basement,” Owens said.
The educational wing of the building was added in 1967.
The church, Owens noted, has seen its share of challenges, too, including the loss of members over the years.
“Here we are, October 2021, and the time has come to close the church,” Owens said. “It’s a necessary decision. The congregation of First Federated Church would like to thank the people of Lisbon, Mount Vernon and surrounding communities for being a part of our lives. Even as we discontinue our services, we will continue to pray for God’s blessings on you all!”