The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre will be returning to live theatre with “Ordinary Days,” presented Friday, July 16, Saturday, July 17, Sunday, July 18, Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. The shows will be performed at the First Street Community Center Stage.
Ordinary Days tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs. Producers say it is a “refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections in the city that never sleeps (but probably should at some point).
“Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. This is an original musical for anyone who’s ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humour and poignancy, it celebrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City such a unique and extraordinary home.”
Director John Zbanek Hill said he chose this musical because of its flexibility.
“We had no clue what COVID-19 was going to be doing at all this summer, and so needed a show which had a small cast and could easily be adapted to either the stage or recorded and performed,” Zbanek Hill said. “I remember coming across ‘Ordinary Days’ and the way it connects the day-to-day lives of these four New Yorkers.”
Zbanek Hill said that he has an excellent cast and musical director that have been staging the show, which has made the musical returning to stage operate very smoothly.
Zbanek Hill encourages everyone to see this production, especially if they value live theatre performances.
“There is a personal connection you as an audience have between live performers and the energy a full auditorium can see and feel,” Zbanek Hill said.
The musical also has drawn several new and returning actors to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre stage.
Julie Thomas will be playing the role of Claire.
Thomas said one of the challenges of the role is that it is multilayered. She is usually in comedy roles.
“I’m trying to make sure that more of Claire’s personality comes across in that performance,” Thomas said.
Thomas said this show is one that should attract people from around the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City corridor.
“I’m really excited to be back in front of an audience again,” Thomas said. “It’s got lines and songs that will connect with anyone.”
Amber Hansen will be playing the role of Deb. Hansen, a Tipton native, is also joining the MVLCT crew for the first time. She was recommended to check out this performance by a friend.
One of the biggest challenges for Hansen is the speed in which Deb speaks.
“She has a lot to say,” Hansen said. “One of my songs has a 15-page song that we get through in four minutes.”
Hansen noted that there are many lines in the musical that are going to be relatable to everyone.
Nick Rudzianski will be playing the role of Jason, one of the largest roles he has played.
“Learning so much music and lines in such a short amount of time has been a challenge,” Rudzianski said.
Rudzianski said that there are relationships and lines that relate to what people in our communities are experiencing.
“There are so many great universal themes in this musical that everyone can relate to,” Rudzianski said.
Musical director Leslie Hyland has loved working on this musical.
“There’s something in all of these songs that people will find and be able to relate to,” she said.
Hyland is truly appreciative of the cast she is working with; she said the musical is definitely challenging at points.
“There’s a lot of complex timing and harmonies you’ll encounter in this musical,” Hyland said.
Hyland also noted this is a show that might be people’s first chance to see a live theater performance since COVID-19 pandemic has begun.
“Being in a theatre and seeing a show live is so much more vibrant than watching a movie or a show on stage,” Hyland said.