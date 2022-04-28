Are there things you want to see or explore, even in your home state?
Travel Iowa has announced a number of passports that will encourage people to visit locations across the state.
The passports, available on smart phone applications, encourage Iowans and others to check in at a number of different locations.
Maybe it’s sampling the different beers at many of Iowa’s many breweries or distilleries. Maybe it’s visiting as many of Iowa’s state parks. Or trying many different opportunities including dairies, farms or apple orchards in the state.
Each of the passports offered by Travel Iowa have designations and areas across the state for people to explore.
Some of the passports, like the Iowa Wine passport or Iowa Beer passport offer free t-shirts for the first 400 participants that check in at six different breweries or six different wineries as part of the tour, or drawings for free gas gift certificates.
Each of these passports is offered free of charge, and are a way to encourage more local exploration of the state, be that just in your own backyard and the variety of establishments there, or when you’re visiting neighbors in other communities.
As well, Travel Iowa has lists of travel ideas for other interests, including sites to see that are related to arts and culture, the outdoors or foodie adventures that might spark ideas for trips and treks in the State of Iowa. Maybe it’s planning a series of exploring the miniature golf courses in the state and playing on them, or seeing a movie or arts performance in one of the historic movie theatres.
It’s a trek to helping Iowans and others plan treks throughout this state.