August gives me the creeps. It’s still technically summer, but in the back of my mind, I know it won’t last. It will be over before I know it and all those things on my summer bucket list that haven’t been crossed off yet are starting to get to me. It’s a case of the summer guilt.

When you think about it, the actual summer is pretty short--just three months or so. I had promised a friend we would go camping while the weather was nice. I did get a pop-up tent and a camp stove. We were going to roast hunks of raw meat over an open fire out in the wilderness, like real men, without electricity or indoor plumbing or comfortable beds or Netflix, tormented by mosquitoes and woodsmoke and raccoons. We were planning to go in July, but, for some reason, we kept putting it off.

