This fall, Iowans can vote to alter the state constitution, expressly giving us the right to bear arms. But, you may say, the Second Amendment of the US Constitution already does that. Why does Iowa need to restate a right we already have? Nobody knows for sure, but maybe it has something to do with the governing principle of “mutually assured destruction”.

With the invention and dissemination of nuclear weapons, some scientific types figured out that if one country dropped an atomic bomb on their enemy and the enemy retaliated and their allies started dropping nuclear weapons in a kind of crazy crossfire, before long, the Earth would become a radioactive smoking cinder and we’d all be dead. Therefore, the possibility of mutually assured destruction is supposed to be enough to keep any country from starting a nuclear war. Scaling down that principle, if everybody in the room is packing heat, they all tend to be on their best behavior, knowing their first mistake could be their last.

