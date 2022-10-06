I feel like I’ve been used. There I was, minding my own business, innocently taking a walk in the park when I suddenly realized I was being exploited. I looked down and gasped in horror.

I am referring, of course, to the insidious practice of propagation epizoochory! Perhaps you know this by its other name: getting-plastered-with-burrs. Generally, I am happy to cooperate with Nature. Symbiosis makes the world go round. When aardvarks in South Africa eat desert melons for their water content, they bury their poo (containing seeds) near their burrows, (some animals never learned not to—you know—where they eat) the seeds are fertilized and sprout and the aardvarks have a continuous supply of melons. Win, win. Live and let live, I say. This even goes for weeds. But some weeds go too far. For burrs, it’s all about them. They think everybody should help them distribute their seeds and they don’t care how annoying they are. Burrs are the jerks of the plant world.

Recommended for you