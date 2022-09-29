Lawyers are famous for their confusing and convoluted use of language, with their “wherefores” and “hither to’s” and their “party of the first part”. Here’s an example from Adam Freedman’s collection, The Legalese Hall of Shame: “I am herewith returning the stipulation to dismiss in the above entitled matter, the same being duly executed by me.” I don’t know what this attorney is talking about but the judge should throw the book at him—some big heavy book.

So, it came as a surprise when Judge Raymond Dearie recently admonished Trump’s lawyers, not with legalese but with a homey proverb. The lawyers had refused to state that Trump declassified the secret documents in his possession and, at the same time, implied that they might later use declassification as a defense. “My view of it is,” the judge said, “you can’t have your cake and eat it.”

