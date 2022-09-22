Even though it might have been a little late getting here this year, fall is still a real thing and the time has come to tear down the garden and hide all evidence of horticultural failure.

We had such optimism this spring, such ambition. We thought, this year we will grow all our own vegetables and we’ll positively glow with good health and vitamins. Poets say April is the cruelest month—but, in reality, April is the gullible month. We imagine all we have to do is drop a few seeds in the ground and up will sprout perfect vegetables, miraculously immune to insects, blight and whatever that is that makes tomatoes deflate and shrivel up like a week-old helium happy face balloon. Why weren’t my peppers symmetrical and pretty like the pictures on the seed package? Spring is for suckers.

