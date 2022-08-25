Charles Grassley wants to warn us about the murderous invasion of the Internal Revenue Service. Any day, I expect to see Grassley bouncing down gravel roads on his old tractor like an Iowa version of Paul Revere sounding the alarm that the redcoats are coming.

Responding on FOX News to the provision of the Inflation Reduction Act that will include hiring some 87,000 IRS employees, Grassley invited viewers to be on the lookout, saying, “Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15’s already loaded ready to shoot some small business person in Iowa with these?” The senator suggested these new gun-toting agents would not bother rich citizens but would fix their sights on middle class taxpayers.

