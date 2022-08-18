By the time Julius Caesar became emperor of Rome in 49 BC, he was already a successful general and a social reformer. The Orange Julius, that weird orange drink you can buy in shopping malls was curiously not named after Julius Caesar, but after Julius Freed who was just some guy who liked oranges and invented the orange smoothy. But Julius Caesar, being an emperor, was sensitive about his public image and when aristocratic scoundrel Publius Clodius Pulcher bragged he was going to seduce Caesar’s wife, Pompeia, Julius divorced her. Although Pompeia was perfectly innocent, he explained that Caesar’s wife “must be above suspicion”.

A similar fate seems to have befallen Maggie Begbie who was crowned Mills County Fair queen and was planning to compete for the title of Iowa State Fair queen until July 13 when she was informed that she had been dethroned. After only a few days of presiding over contests and performing public relations for the fair, the contest board said she had been disqualified over an anonymous complaint that a Facebook photo showed her holding a container of alcohol, a violation of Iowa State Fair Queen Competition Rules.

