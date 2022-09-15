“When I got my library card, that was when my life began.” Rita Mae Brown

On Aug. 8, a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort by FBI agents turned up more than 10,000 stolen government documents, many of them highly classified, prompting a criminal investigation. In response, Trump’s attorney, Jim Trusty (yes, that’s his real name), dismissed the trove of top-secret documents as nothing more than an “overdue library book.” As if an overdue library book is nothing!

