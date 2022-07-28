Pike’s Peak in Colorado rises to 14,115 feet above sea level and the hike to the summit is about 13 miles long. Getting to the top is no walk in the park. Dangers include loose rock on the path, wild animals, ravines, sudden drops in temperature and when the sun goes down, the high altitude will have you sucking wind to the summit. Anybody who completes this marathon round-trip from Manitou Springs deserves respect. Now imagine performing the hike in near 100-degree heat on your hands and knees…while pushing a peanut with your nose!

That is exactly what 53-year-old, Bob Salem did last week, completing the task in a record-breaking seven days. I say “record-breaking” because, as unlikely as it sounds, he was the fourth person to push a peanut up Pike’s Peak with his proboscis. Bill Williams was the first lunatic to do it back in 1929 on a $500 bet and it took him 20 days.

