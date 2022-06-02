It’s not like there is a shortage of rabbits. Official estimates indicate Iowa has around 2 million wild cottontails. Experts are careful to use the word “estimate” because it’s hard to pin down the precise number, given the fact that a female can have up to seven litters of up to 12 young per year. There are rabbits everywhere. We have two rabbits currently making a comfortable living on our lawn, eating dandelions and Creeping Charlie. They are not particularly bothered by our greyhound, Argos who once made a comfortable living chasing a fake rabbit on a pole around a track while humans made bets on who would win (the fake rabbit always wins). But Argos never learned to chase real rabbits and regards them with indifference. Although wild rabbits do not appear to need rescuing, there is an organization in Iowa City dedicated to rescuing pet rabbits.
“A Home for EveryBunny” has been operating for five years in Iowa City and boasts having saved more than 500 pet rabbits. After every Easter, the director, Diana Ford and her team of volunteers brace themselves for the influx of rejected rabbits, returned to pet stores. She told the Iowa City Press Citizen it’s because “the cuteness factor has worn off and people realize they’re not easy pets.” It seems children quickly discover that their new pet bunny is not a cuddly puppy and they get bored with it. Also, moms figure out they are sacrificing precious hours out of every day catering to a finicky, demanding rodent (or whatever rabbits are). And just as with dogs or cats, rabbits that have been unhappy in their adopted home can become aggressive. Imagine having a belligerent bunny!
And yet, there is always a waiting list of people wanting to adopt their own rescue rabbit. The EveryBunny website contains photos of adorable rabbits and profiles of their habits and preferences. “Bertha” for example, is beautiful New Zealand mix with black fur, accented with silver. Three-year-old Bertha is a “big girl” of nine pounds who prefers a home without dogs, cats or children (unless they are especially tasty). She enjoys raisin treats and likes to chew on toys made from willow. She is litter trained, but will throw her hay around quite a lot.
Hans is a one-year-old brown Mini Lop mix. He is currently living in Coralville but willing to relocate for the right person. He is looking for a family who can “work to gain his trust”. He loves his special treats but when it comes to using his litter box, he is hit and miss. Hans is shy around people, leery about exploring new places and is generally neurotic and suspicious. He’s a scaredy rabbit.
If you want the real rabbit experience you could adopt Hickory and Hawthorn, two Mini Lop brothers from Ankeny. According to their profile, they are “playful, curious and adventurous.” They are house trained and get alone fine with cats and dogs. Hickory is grey and Hawthorne is white. But apart from that, they are pretty much interchangeable.
It seems the key to making your rabbit happy is good food including fresh greens and fruit. Everything must be clean and crisp. While humans have 8-10 thousand tastebuds, rabbits have 17,000 tastebuds. So, if you try to slip some second-rate romaine past them, they’ll know it.