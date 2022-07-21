Recently, Fay Joseph Olsen sued the city of West Liberty for $1 million because his neighbor’s dog pooped in his yard. Well, okay, it’s a bit more involved than that.

In 2020, Olsen, a self-employed truck driver, complained to the city that his neighbor, who works for West Liberty, allowed “excessive amounts of dog poop” to accumulate in his, as well as Olsen’s yard. In addition, Olsen asserted the neighbor hosted late night parties with loud music, profanity and “men peeing towards my yard”. (Sounds like the neighbor needed to keep his dog and his friends on a short leash.)

