We are mere weeks away from America’s strangest and best-loved holiday, Halloween. It’s got everything: terror, humor, goofy costumes, pranks, running wild in the dark, knocking on strangers’ doors and most of all…free candy.

But, as every trick-or-treater knows, not all Halloween candy is created equal. And whether you’re a kid sorting through your stash at the end of the night or a parent deciding what candy to buy, it’s important to have a proper ranking—like the Academy Awards.

Recommended for you