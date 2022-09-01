When Nick Buckton got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Mackenzie, beside the Butter Cow at the Iowa State Fair, he must have known this might not turn out well.

First of all, she could simply say, “No,” and there he’d be in that frigid 40-degree F. room, next to the woman of his dreams and 600-pounds of congealed milk fat in the shape of a cow, feeling like a jerk as his family and friends filmed his failure through the display window.

Recommended for you