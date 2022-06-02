Lloyd A. Mallie, 95, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Visitation was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. A funeral service was held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at First Presbyterian church in Mount Vernon, by Reverend Lori Wunder with burial at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Lloyd was born Sept. 1, 1926, on the family farm in rural Mount Vernon, son of Emil and Ada (Sproston) Mallie and graduated from Mount Vernon high school in 1943. On October 13, 1946, he married Doris Chapin in Tripoli. Lloyd spent his entire life farming and raising livestock. He was a passionate steward of the land and loved talking about all things farming. Lloyd and Doris spent 44 years on the farm until retiring in 1990, and building a home on an acreage. He moved to Cherry Ridge in 2012, and sold the remaining acres in 2013.
He and Doris enjoyed attending dances and bowling. Lloyd was a member of First Presbyterian church and Farm Bureau. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Wayne (Ann) Mallie of Robins and Carol (Marty) Feldmann of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Sara (Owen Mattison) Mallie, Nicole (Jay) Weir, Kristin Phillippe and Andrew Hansen; great-grandchildren, Aiden Hansen, Brennen Phillippe, Joseph Hansen, Tanner Phillippe, Kinsley Weir and one more on the way; sisters-in-law, Beth Lovejoy and Mary Lee Chapin and many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Doris; son, Steven; granddaughter, Amanda; brother, Marvin (Stella) and sister, Mildred Meeks.
Memorials are suggested to the Hospice House of Mercy.
