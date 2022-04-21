Did you know the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service (LMVAS) is an on-call ambulance with only one full-time paramedic supplemented with 32 other volunteer paramedics, RNs, AEMTs, EMTs, and Drivers who respond to calls when on-call.
In 2016 LMVAS responded to 445 calls for service. That number increased to 704 in 2021, a 58 percent increase! Based on current trends, LMVAS expects to respond to over 775 calls in 2022. In 2021 LMVAS operated at least two ambulance crews 131 times, despite having only one on-call crew. As of March 31st, LMVAS has staffed two crews simultaneously 27 times in 2022.
These numbers speak volumes about your local Emergency Medical Services. LMVAS is a premier service in Eastern Iowa and is known within our region for providing excellent patient care. Our 32 volunteer members dedicate their time to time responding to emergencies throughout our community 24/7 while spending additional time training to maintain Excellence in EMS.
Due to our increasing call volume, LMVAS is expanding the size of our volunteer crew to be best prepared to respond to emergencies. We plan to add members to our team this Spring and again in Fall 2022. Applications are available on our website at www.lmvas.org/volunteer or by calling the office at 319-895-8531. Spring applications are due by May 1, with interviews beginning in early May.
Experience is appreciated but not required. LMVAS will train volunteers as drivers and patient care providers and provides tuition support for those who desire EMT or Advanced EMT certification. Must be age 18 and up. All volunteers have a minimum service requirement of 36 on-call hours per month. On-call hours can be done from your home if you live within our service area. Furnished sleep rooms and crew quarters are available for those who want or need to be on-call at the station.