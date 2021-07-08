Lion Paul Fugate was installed as District Governor of District 9EC on July 1.
Paul was elected as District Governor for 2021-2022 Physical Year. Fugate has been an active member of the Mt. Vernon Lions Club for the past 5 years. Fugate became a Lion in 2009 and was previously a Leo in 2007. Fugate previously was a member of the Tipton and Stanwood Lions Club’s before moving to Mount Vernon.
“I am looking forward to leading our district this coming year and I’m excited to help all clubs in District 9EC thrive after this pandemic,” Fugate said.
Fugate will be the second Lion to be elected District Governor out of Mt. Vernon.
Since the club’s chartering in 1924, Mt. Vernon has had only one District Governor represent the club, Llyod C. Dean in 1935-1936. Fugate is also making history in the state as well, becoming the second youngest governor to serve in the state, as well as the first former Leo to ever become a District Governor in Iowa.
“I acknowledge that I’m making some history with the Lions of Iowa, but I really want our clubs in our district to be successful,” Fugate said. “I want to make my mark by being the best governor I can be, not the youngest.”
Fugate will be representing District 9EC, which is one of seven districts in the State of Iowa. 9EC comprises of Linn, Jones, Cedar, Jackson, Clinton, Scott and Muscatine counties. The district has 44 clubs with over 1,200 members.