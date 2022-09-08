Jacqueline Briggs Martin has a new book being published, and will have a book signing, tasting, reading and demonstration in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Perfect Blend, beginning at 4 p.m.

Sandor Katz and the Tiny Wild
The book is “Sandor Katz and the Tiny Wild,” which focuses on fermentation and dishes like kimchi.

Jacqueline Briggs Martin
