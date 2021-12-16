A performance by members of the elementary grades was performed on the front lawn of the First Street Community Center in 2018, ahead of the lighting of the building for Magical Night festivities. The First Street Community Center roof is in need of replacement, with a fundraiser on GoFundMe trying to raise the $100,000 needed.
The First Street Community Center (FSCC), 221 1st St. NW, is being helped this holiday season by a small committee of volunteers who are hoping to raise awareness and money for a much-needed new roof. The local owners of the building, Rick and Trude Elliott, are struggling to maintain the current roof and need $100,000 for a new one.
The former high school building, which now serves as a community center, houses a dance troupe, a community theater, a music school, the Farmer’s Market, a black box theater and a business incubator. The building is also used by many nonprofits, as well for educational purposes and is the home of many small businesses.
A committee made up of community members including Kim Benesh, Bill Croghan, Joe Jennison and Braden Rood are working very closely with the Elliotts to research and implement ways to help the beloved space get the help it needs. An initial GoFundMe page is accessible at
“The Elliotts do so much for this community and this committee has been meeting to figure out how we might be able to help with this overwhelming one-time expense,” said Braden Rood, committee chair. “Of course, any gift will help us make our goal, but if 1,000 of us each gave $100, this campaign would be over. I do think we can do this. Give what you can.”
The GoFundMe page so far has raised a little over $5,000 for the project thus far, and donations are still being collected.