More than 900 current University of Iowa students participated in the 28th annual student-led Dance Marathon, generating more than $1.3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Three local students were among those participating. Those students were Isabella Squiers and Annalise Harp of Mount Vernon and Katelyn Decious of Lisbon.
The final tally raised by the students was $1,361,184.28, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its history to more than $33 million.
“Dance Marathon will continue to create so many miracles for our families. I am so glad that we all got to be a part of it together. Thank you so much,” said Anna Dodge, the executive director of “DM28,” which transitioned to a virtual event just 30 days before DM’s “Big Event” weekend, Feb. 4-5
Dance Marathon’s “Big Event” is the celebration of UI students’ year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.
Dance Marathon is the UI’s largest student organization. It has raised more than $33 million since its first event in 1995. In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.