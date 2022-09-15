Locals were among some of the recipients in contests at the Iowa State Fair in August.
Dean Traver of Mount Vernon placed third in the photography: architecture contest.
Mack and Will Dix of Mount Vernon were second place in the 7-and 8-year-old most alike twins.
Molly Crock of Mechanicsville tied for third place in the ladies chicken calling contest.
Brenton Brock of Mechanicsville had the fastest legs in the Mr. Legs contest at the Iowa State Fair.
The Dix Family Club Lambs placed in several of the lamb competitions. In jackpot lamb, the club had a second place showmanship award in the 11 to 15-year-old division, and a first place showmanship in 16-to-21 year old.
The Dix Family Club Lambs also won first place in purebred shorshire, purebred Hampshire and crossbred white face influence/speckled face lambs, second in Commercial ewe Class A, and third in crossbred black face ewe.
Diane Poduska of Mechanicsville had a third place finish in sheep herding, ranch sheep dog show, seventh place finish in the cattle herding, open cattle dog show and ninth place in cattle herding, ranch cattle
The State Fair also broke a Guinness World Record for the largest cornhole tournament held Saturday, Aug. 20, with 730 participants. That was more than the 444 participants previously recorded in San Diego, Calif. in June 2019.