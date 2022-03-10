Scott Nau, MD, FAAP, a pediatrician with Mercy Pediatric Clinic, is announcing his retirement after practicing in the Cedar Rapids community for 40 years. Dr. Nau will retire from practice on March 15.
Throughout his years as a pediatrician, Dr. Nau has provided newborn intensive care for the community’s smallest babies; intensive care for older children; and treatment and oversight of children with the most complex medical conditions; as well as care for generations of the same families. He has also been a strong advocate and adviser for children and families living with Tourette Syndrome.
“I am very grateful for the support Mercy Medical Center has given our clinic over the years; I have truly loved my job,” Dr. Nau said. “I can’t imagine a more fulfilling career or working with a more dedicated staff. I will miss watching children and families grow; caring for children whose parents I also cared for when they were little; the incredible relationships with families; and the joy of watching sick children defy all odds. But, now it is time for me to step back, relax a bit and enjoy time with my family.”
“Dr. Nau has been a true champion for his patients – always striving to deliver the very best care, as well as advocating for patients and families who have faced some very difficult medical challenges over the years,” said Tim Charles, Mercy president & CEO. “Clearly, Dr. Nau’s commitment to his patients’ needs has also served as a shining example for the rest of the pediatric staff. We congratulate him on his professional successes and wish him the absolute best in retirement.”
With Dr. Nau’s departure, Mercy Pediatric Clinic will welcome two new physicians this summer: Karissa Soltys, MD, and Ashley Schumacher, MD. As needed, Dr. Nau says he will provide some back-up care for the clinic and remain available to advise on the care and management of patients with complex conditions.
Mercy Pediatric Clinic is inviting the community to send cards of appreciation to Dr. Nau, as well as attend a public retirement party in his honor. Pending COVID restrictions, the public retirement party will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at Hallagan Education Center, Mercy Medical Center, 701 10th St., Cedar Rapids.