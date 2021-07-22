Lavonne Bova of Lisbon received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held virtually July 14.
Bova was recognized for her years of community service. Among her contributions in Lisbon are being a long-time volunteer with the Lisbon History Center, working many elections and helping re-establish Lisbon’s Sauerkraut Days.
“Reaching out and lending a helping hand is at the core of who we are as Iowans,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “For 37 years, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program has recognized those with a deep commitment to serving their communities in unique and meaningful ways. It’s truly an honor to recognize their work and convey the gratitude of our state.”
More than 790 awards were presented this year during a ceremony held virtually on July 14. It is estimated that more than 265 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.
“The Governor’s Volunteer Award recipients demonstrate a unique commitment to service for others,” said Lt. Governor Adam Gregg. “I hope their commitment inspires even more Iowans to engage in the gift of volunteering.”
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program—now in its 37th year—provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award. More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.